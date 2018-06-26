Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP
Employees say:
“Orrick genuinely tries to innovate, challenge conventional ways of doing business, and encourages those who try new ideas, even if those ideas take a long time to bear fruit! They prioritize creating a positive work environment and strong teams. ”
“I think this company really makes an effort to make a law firm a fun place to work. There are so many fun activities that go on, and many of my friends are jealous of the perks we get here at Orrick. During employee appreciation week, we had an In N Out Truck, an omelet bar, and chair massages among other things. Not many companies do that anymore, and it’s greatly appreciated by the employees. Additionally, Orrick shows its commitment to the community through numerous community events scattered throughout the year. Whether Orrick participates in a food drive, cleaning up the beaches, AIDS Walk LA, or giving Christmas gifts to foster kids during the holidays, it’s an amazing feeling to know that the place I work gives back to the community in such a big way.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1863
|HQ location
|San Francico, California
|# of work sites
|12
|Web address
|http://www.orrick.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|493
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%