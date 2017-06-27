Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Mountain America Credit Union
Rackspace

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
75.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Courtesy of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Employees say:

 

“This law firm is unparalleled in terms of investing in its associates, both professionally and personally. For example, the firm provides a training program to senior associates on the cusp of partnership designed to help lawyers become ‘trusted advisors’ to their clients; I found the program incredibly valuable, and the firm’s willingness to invest in its associates shows remarkable foresight about the future. In addition, the firm’s transparency about expectations, performance, management decisions, and financial results is refreshing in the legal community.”

 

“The amazing employee benefits and the treatment of the employees here offers a special and unique experience that I have not found in any of my previous jobs. People at this company truly care about one another and they will do almost anything they can to help you in a time of need. The employees truly bond together like one big family, and the company itself treats their employees as if they were family. I recently lost my father and this company was there to support me and check in on me during his time of sickness and even more after his passing. I have never had another workplace do so much for me and show how much they care as this one has for me. When I think of the term ‘work-family,’ Orrick and their employees are who come to mind, and I would gladly recommend Orrick as one of the best places to work in the country.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1863
HQ location San Francisco
# of work sites 11
Web address http://www.orrick.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 413
Millennials as % of total workforce 29%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com