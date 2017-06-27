Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Employees say:
“This law firm is unparalleled in terms of investing in its associates, both professionally and personally. For example, the firm provides a training program to senior associates on the cusp of partnership designed to help lawyers become ‘trusted advisors’ to their clients; I found the program incredibly valuable, and the firm’s willingness to invest in its associates shows remarkable foresight about the future. In addition, the firm’s transparency about expectations, performance, management decisions, and financial results is refreshing in the legal community.”
“The amazing employee benefits and the treatment of the employees here offers a special and unique experience that I have not found in any of my previous jobs. People at this company truly care about one another and they will do almost anything they can to help you in a time of need. The employees truly bond together like one big family, and the company itself treats their employees as if they were family. I recently lost my father and this company was there to support me and check in on me during his time of sickness and even more after his passing. I have never had another workplace do so much for me and show how much they care as this one has for me. When I think of the term ‘work-family,’ Orrick and their employees are who come to mind, and I would gladly recommend Orrick as one of the best places to work in the country.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1863
|HQ location
|San Francisco
|# of work sites
|11
|Web address
|http://www.orrick.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|413
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|29%