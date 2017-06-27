O’Melveny & Myers
Employees say:
“As a junior associate who lateraled to O’Melveny following a clerkship and a stint at another national law firm, I can unequivocally say O’Melveny provides a welcoming and inclusive environment. Partners, associates, and staff went out of their way to welcome me and make me feel at home, being cognizant of the difficulties that can sometimes exist when adjusting to a new job. Now, nearly a year later, I continue to feel that I am valued and appreciated each and every day and am part of the O’Melveny family. We have a full-time, Pulitzer Prize-winning editor on staff who provides invaluable support for all attorneys, but particularly for young associates who are still coming into their own as legal writers. Partners and more senior counsel or associates also keep an eye out for how they can help support more junior attorneys. Learning how to navigate the legal profession is oftentimes hard enough without needing to think about what exactly one should be doing to develop as a professional. My partner mentor has removed much of that stress by working with me to find the opportunities that work best for my professional development.”
“The firm has a very rich history. Part of what makes O’Melveny a great place to work is knowing that whatever your role is, everyone feels proud to work for a place that has played and continues to play an integral part in well-known cases. Part of what makes me proud of working here is the great work that the firm does in the community and in government. When there have been Supreme Court rulings or other major decisions, I really enjoy that a senior partner hosts a video conference with all offices to give his take and explain the intricacies of the ruling. For those of us that are part of operations (and not attorneys), this is a special treat. At O’Melveny we are never kept in the dark, and in many ways are made to feel like key decision-makers in the firm’s future.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1885
|HQ location
|Los Angeles
|# of work sites
|7
|Web address
|http://www.omm.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|353
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%