How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

51.

O’Melveny & Myers

Arash Samadani

Employees say:

 

“As a junior associate who lateraled to O’Melveny following a clerkship and a stint at another national law firm, I can unequivocally say O’Melveny provides a welcoming and inclusive environment. Partners, associates, and staff went out of their way to welcome me and make me feel at home, being cognizant of the difficulties that can sometimes exist when adjusting to a new job. Now, nearly a year later, I continue to feel that I am valued and appreciated each and every day and am part of the O’Melveny family. We have a full-time, Pulitzer Prize-winning editor on staff who provides invaluable support for all attorneys, but particularly for young associates who are still coming into their own as legal writers. Partners and more senior counsel or associates also keep an eye out for how they can help support more junior attorneys. Learning how to navigate the legal profession is oftentimes hard enough without needing to think about what exactly one should be doing to develop as a professional. My partner mentor has removed much of that stress by working with me to find the opportunities that work best for my professional development.”

 

“The firm has a very rich history. Part of what makes O’Melveny a great place to work is knowing that whatever your role is, everyone feels proud to work for a place that has played and continues to play an integral part in well-known cases. Part of what makes me proud of working here is the great work that the firm does in the community and in government. When there have been Supreme Court rulings or other major decisions, I really enjoy that a senior partner hosts a video conference with all offices to give his take and explain the intricacies of the ruling. For those of us that are part of operations (and not attorneys), this is a special treat. At O’Melveny we are never kept in the dark, and in many ways are made to feel like key decision-makers in the firm’s future.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1885
HQ location Los Angeles
# of work sites 7
Web address http://www.omm.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 353
Millennials as % of total workforce 32%

