NVIDIA
Employees say:
“NVIDIA’s culture promotes authenticity. Employees are made to feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work, I am so grateful for the abundance of opportunities and strong mentors I have. I have grown immensely, personally and professionally.”
“I feel like we have succeeded in maintaining a “duality” of goals — pushing the state of the art and enabling enthusiasts (both developers and consumers) while still keeping an eye out for what makes the most sense from a business perspective. This stance has allowed the company to encourage employees to follow their own instincts. The result is that I feel like my work each day is contributing meaningfully to something I am excited about — that I have the support to exercise my own initiative, and that I can trust that management will put those efforts in the proper scope relative to our overall business strategy so that I can focus on my immediate objectives and trust that the big picture is in good hands. I also believe that NVIDIA does an exceptional job of encouraging employees to maintain healthy work-life balance. I have always had the sense that management recognizes and is happy to accommodate my need to put my family first, trusting that my own professionalism and passion will ensure that I am doing my best to contribute as my work-life balance permits.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Santa Clara, California
|# of work sites
|15
|Web address
|http://www.nvidia.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1955
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%