NuStar Energy
Employees say:
“The involvement and encouragement to be involved in volunteerism, profit sharing, and the no layoff policy are unique. They put a tremendous amount of effort in making employees feel valued, it truly does feel like we are this company’s #1 assets!”
“I can wholeheartedly say I never dreamed being this happy with my first job out of college. I love the people I work with – from the top, down. I love what I do and I feel appreciated and fairly compensated for my work. I also love working for a company that puts its community first. I honestly didn’t have a strong sense of community responsibility until I saw just how much good my coworkers do on a daily basis for the city of San Antonio. From supporting and participating in individual volunteer projects to having an entire workday dedicated to closing down HQ and heading downtown to cleanup a homeless shelter, NuStar’s culture makes it so easy for us to give back. NuStar is a dream job in all aspects! I am thankful to work here and hope to do so for a very long time!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Year founded
|2001
|HQ location
|San Antonio, Texas
|# of work sites
|100
|Web address
|http://www.nustarenergy.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|283
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|22%