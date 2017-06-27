The Cheesecake Factory
To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

32.

NuStar Energy

Courtesy of NuStar Energy L.P.

Employees say:

 

“There is a no-layoff policy. Hiring may be tighter, but once you are in, you are in. We will work through the hard times and your job is secure. Management up to the President/CEO constantly thanks us for the great work we do. Employees are frequently updated on the company’s position, success, and future plans. We know what is coming and where we are going. You definitely feel appreciated and rewarded for your work here.”

 

“NuStar goes out of its way to ensure that employees want to come to work. I think the greatest thing about NuStar is the caring culture that our chairman created—we are committed to bettering our community and each other. Our involvement in Haven for Hope, a transformation center for the homeless in San Antonio, inspires me each day to give back to the community. I love that NuStar has so many opportunities to volunteer and give back—on a group and individual basis. I also love that our executive team and management are supportive of their employees’ individual passions.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Transportation
Year founded 2001
HQ location San Antonio
# of work sites 104
Web address http://www.nustarenergy.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 252
Millennials as % of total workforce 20%

