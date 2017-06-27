NuStar Energy
Employees say:
“There is a no-layoff policy. Hiring may be tighter, but once you are in, you are in. We will work through the hard times and your job is secure. Management up to the President/CEO constantly thanks us for the great work we do. Employees are frequently updated on the company’s position, success, and future plans. We know what is coming and where we are going. You definitely feel appreciated and rewarded for your work here.”
“NuStar goes out of its way to ensure that employees want to come to work. I think the greatest thing about NuStar is the caring culture that our chairman created—we are committed to bettering our community and each other. Our involvement in Haven for Hope, a transformation center for the homeless in San Antonio, inspires me each day to give back to the community. I love that NuStar has so many opportunities to volunteer and give back—on a group and individual basis. I also love that our executive team and management are supportive of their employees’ individual passions.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Year founded
|2001
|HQ location
|San Antonio
|# of work sites
|104
|Web address
|http://www.nustarenergy.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|252
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|20%