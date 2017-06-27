Nugget Market
Employees say:
“I love the family atmosphere here at Nugget Market. I am a Marine Corps veteran and a former law enforcement officer, and I would say the camaraderie and sense of team is on par with what I experienced in theMarine Corps and as a law enforcement officer. This sense of family has allowed Nugget Market to get virtually all of its associates to buy into its core values and vision, and accomplish amazing things, such as having one of the highest safety ratings for a grocery store chain in California, consistently meeting and exceeding our extremely high standards for quality, cleanliness and guest service, and successfully opening five new stores in 13 months.”
“The company really emphasizes how important the associates are to the whole. We are constantly being rewarded with work parties, chances to grow and be promoted, prizes, and much more. The leadership shows how much we mean to them by caring for us as people, and if anything were to happen, such as a family emergency or accident, they make sure that you’re OK. We are like a big family.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1926
|HQ location
|Woodland
|# of work sites
|19
|Web address
|http://www.nuggetmarket.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1201
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|66%