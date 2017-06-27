Nielsen
Employees say:
“The leadership programs at Nielsen are great! There are quite a few programs: Emerging Leaders Program, Professional Leadership Program, Diverse Leadership Network, Nielsen Leadership Program, and Global Leadership Program. I have had the great fortune of participating in one of these programs, and they are an extremely enriching professional experience! In addition to providing recognition and exposure to senior leaders, they are a demonstration of Nielsen’s desire to invest in its associates to A. broaden our internal networks, B. continue to train us to be better in our roles and to share knowledge with our teams, and C. enable us to develop skills and leverages tools to grow in the long run, whether at Nielsen or outside of Nielsen. My experience in one of these programs has also kept me engaged in my role and dedicated to the company.”
“Nielsen excels in giving associates the opportunity to grow their comfort zone, taking on stretch assignments, and extend themselves into new fields and professional interests. The company’s attention to leadership development at all levels make this a growth environment for individuals. Nielsen’s work is intellectually stimulating and has a broad, meaningful impact on the lives of consumers. The executive suite is remarkably approachable and in touch with associates: I often say that Nielsen has the resources and gravitas of the S&P 500 company it is, but yet is small enough to foster a culture of approachability and openness typically reserved for smaller institutions.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1923
|HQ location
|New York
|# of work sites
|44
|Web address
|http://www.nielsen.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|4204
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|41%