New American Funding
Employees say:
“My branch manager makes me feel like I can conquer anything. Open door policy and they are always willing to help me succeed. This is by far the best lender I have worked for in over 10 yrs. in this industry.”
“I have worked for a few large companies, and this is by far my favorite. I went from a corporate manager, to a receptionist to start over in a new field. I was given the tools, support and opportunity, and have received 2 promotions in the last year. This is by far, the best place I have ever worked. Our team is like a family, and I love them just as I would my own. Our leaders, are compassionate, understanding, kind, generous but also innovative, knowledgeable and supportive. I don’t know why anyone would want to work anywhere else!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2003
|HQ location
|Tustin, California
|# of work sites
|145
|Web address
|http://www.newamericanfunding.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|994
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|37%