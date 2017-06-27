New American Funding
Employees say:
“There are so many opportunities to grow and expand your knowledge. Management is always there for you if you have any questions or concerns, making it even easier to express how you want to grow with the company. The best part is the people you work with, they are all oh-so-very-nice and friendly.”
“It’s easy to recognize that [management] is genuinely interested in my success and helping me get there. It is very inspiring and motivating to know I have such accomplished men and women in my corner, and that makes me strive to be like them all the more.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2003
|HQ location
|Tustin
|# of work sites
|121
|Web address
|http://www.newamericanfunding.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|821
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|34%