Navy Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“I love my job. We are all friends and we all help each other to create the best work. Recently I’ve noticed a lot more collaboration across departments. My manager cares about me and takes time to ask me if I feel overwhelmed, and if I do, how can she help me. Upper-level management respects my thoughts and observations, and my recommendations are considered and taken into account.”
“I love being able to work closely with active duty military, retirees, and their families. I take pride in my job and it’s a wonderful feeling knowing that we impact our members’ lives every single day. I’ve only been with Navy Federal for a little over three years now, but I see myself staying with them until I retire. Plus, with the multiple locations, there is flexibility to move all over the world and remain employed with Navy Federal.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1933
|HQ location
|Vienna, Va.
|# of work sites
|273
|Web address
|http://www.navyfederal.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|6376
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|46%