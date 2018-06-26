Navy Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“Navy Federal is still able to make the relationship between an employee and their supervisor feel personalized. Having access to a supervisor so closely gives my employment a more personalized feel which I was not expecting at such a large company.”
“Navy Federal Credit Union is unique among financial institutions in that the desire to take care of their people is more than a statement: it is a lens that every issue is viewed through and a foundation that all decisions are based upon. Through experiencing this dedication to their people it is easy for me to trust the decision making process and the changes put forward by executive leadership, believing them to be in the best interest of everyone within the credit union.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1933
|HQ location
|Vienna, Virginia
|# of work sites
|286
|Web address
|http://www.navyfederal.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|7051
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|49%