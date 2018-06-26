Nationwide
Employees say:
“Nationwide paid for most of my bachelor’s degree and increased paternity leave so I could be available to my family during a new chapter in our lives. I truly believe they see employees as just as valuable as the customers.”
“Having spent 2.5 yrs. with a different company, I made the decision to come back. There is something here, that is intangible, that can’t be matched. I truly feel the values that are a part of this company are embodied in the employees – and that was something I took for granted before I left – I just assumed everyone was nice, a good team player, willing to provide coaching and feedback and able to have fun. I quickly discovered that was not the case. ”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1926
|HQ location
|Columbus, Ohio
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.nationwide.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-