Nationwide
Employees say:
“Nationwide places a great focus on teamwork and having fun. We are encouraged to pursue happiness and wholeness as a measure of success. I have lunch everyday not just with my peers and direct reports, but also with my higher-ups, including executives. Our lunches are fun and it’s our time to get to know one another. We refrain from work topics. This has created an atmosphere of trust and genuine care for one another. I love coming in to work everyday. My best friends are here and Nationwide is my home away from home. Plus, they have invested in my education and empowered me as a young Latina. I am able to pursue my dreams, and everyone is cheering and helping me get there.”
“Nationwide is one of the most welcoming environments I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of. My supervisor would do anything for us: he helps us foster our growth and encourages us to do better. For example, when I don’t do well on an evaluation, he never uses negative language; rather, he only asks that we try our best—it is a very freeing feeling. In addition, I can tell that upper management really cares about all of us and strives to take our opinions to heart. Since I have started working here, there have been myriad changes as a result of our Vice President listening to us—it makes me feel empowered.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1926
|HQ location
|Columbus, Ohio
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.nationwide.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-