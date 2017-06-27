Transwestern
See our methodology and credits

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

39.

Nationwide

Courtesy of Nationwide

Employees say:

 

“Nationwide places a great focus on teamwork and having fun. We are encouraged to pursue happiness and wholeness as a measure of success. I have lunch everyday not just with my peers and direct reports, but also with my higher-ups, including executives. Our lunches are fun and it’s our time to get to know one another. We refrain from work topics. This has created an atmosphere of trust and genuine care for one another. I love coming in to work everyday. My best friends are here and Nationwide is my home away from home. Plus, they have invested in my education and empowered me as a young Latina. I am able to pursue my dreams, and everyone is cheering and helping me get there.”

 

“Nationwide is one of the most welcoming environments I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of. My supervisor would do anything for us: he helps us foster our growth and encourages us to do better. For example, when I don’t do well on an evaluation, he never uses negative language; rather, he only asks that we try our best—it is a very freeing feeling. In addition, I can tell that upper management really cares about all of us and strives to take our opinions to heart. Since I have started working here, there have been myriad changes as a result of our Vice President listening to us—it makes me feel empowered.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1926
HQ location Columbus, Ohio
# of work sites -
Web address http://www.nationwide.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees -
Millennials as % of total workforce -

