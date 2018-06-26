N2 Publishing
Employees say:
“From our monthly office meetings accompanied by our employee band, and videos of “Catching People Doing Things Right” — to giving annually to the fight against human trafficking, I can not speak highly enough of this company.”
“N2 is always finding new ways to show they care about us as people, not just employees. This past year, they added several new really interesting benefits: free access to a membership-based pediatrician, a first-time home buyer program, and access to a free counseling service. It’s not like people asked for these benefits, but N2 continued to search for creative ways to take care of its people. As someone who is recently married, my husband and I jumped on the first-time home buyer incentive right away and are looking forward to closing on our first home early April. Without N2, we would not have had the financial resources to put together a down payment so quickly. N2 truly changes the lives of the people who work here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Media
|Year founded
|2004
|HQ location
|Wilmington, North Carolina
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.n2pub.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|155
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|67%