Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

See our methodology and credits

52.

N2 Publishing

Courtesy of N2 Publishing

Employees say:

 

“From our monthly office meetings accompanied by our employee band, and videos of “Catching People Doing Things Right” — to giving annually to the fight against human trafficking, I can not speak highly enough of this company.”

 

“N2 is always finding new ways to show they care about us as people, not just employees. This past year, they added several new really interesting benefits: free access to a membership-based pediatrician, a first-time home buyer program, and access to a free counseling service. It’s not like people asked for these benefits, but N2 continued to search for creative ways to take care of its people. As someone who is recently married, my husband and I jumped on the first-time home buyer incentive right away and are looking forward to closing on our first home early April. Without N2, we would not have had the financial resources to put together a down payment so quickly. N2 truly changes the lives of the people who work here.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Media
Year founded 2004
HQ location Wilmington, North Carolina
# of work sites 1
Web address http://www.n2pub.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 155
Millennials as % of total workforce 67%

