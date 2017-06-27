Mountain America Credit Union
Employees say:
“I am a person that lives with a disability that is seen everyday. From day one of being hired, MACU has been helpful in getting me the accommodations I need. MACU pays attention to their employee needs and saw that there was a need to cover mental health with their medical coverage. This has been huge in my life as I have a son that suffers from major mental illness and I am able to get the help that he needs without the worry of trying to find out how I am going to afford the medical cost.”
“My team has been working on a large project, and our resources are stretched. I recently asked four other managers if their teams would be willing to take a larger role on the project. I was hesitant to ask because I know everybody has their own priorities and needs. However, each of these managers responded enthusiastically to the request, with ‘Yes, we can definitely help! Where do you need us?’ I’ve spent most of my adult life working for Mountain America, so I don’t have a lot of experience with other companies. However, I believe this example says a lot about the unique culture at MACU.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1934
|HQ location
|West Jordan
|# of work sites
|84
|Web address
|http://www.macu.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|975
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|60%