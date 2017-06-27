Mountain America Credit Union

Baird
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
74.

Mountain America Credit Union

Courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union

Employees say:

 

“I am a person that lives with a disability that is seen everyday. From day one of being hired, MACU has been helpful in getting me the accommodations I need. MACU pays attention to their employee needs and saw that there was a need to cover mental health with their medical coverage. This has been huge in my life as I have a son that suffers from major mental illness and I am able to get the help that he needs without the worry of trying to find out how I am going to afford the medical cost.”

 

“My team has been working on a large project, and our resources are stretched. I recently asked four other managers if their teams would be willing to take a larger role on the project. I was hesitant to ask because I know everybody has their own priorities and needs. However, each of these managers responded enthusiastically to the request, with ‘Yes, we can definitely help! Where do you need us?’ I’ve spent most of my adult life working for Mountain America, so I don’t have a lot of experience with other companies. However, I believe this example says a lot about the unique culture at MACU.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1934
HQ location West Jordan
# of work sites 84
Web address http://www.macu.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 975
Millennials as % of total workforce 60%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com