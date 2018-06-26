Moss & Associates, LLC
Employees say:
“When I was in the hospital, my coworker called me to make sure I was alright. When I returned to work, the president of the company stopped me to ask me how I was doing. This makes me feel like family. The company as a whole, cares about each other.”
“This company has a true family feel and everyone matters to the success of the company. Scott Moss, the CEO, makes it a point to know everyone’s name (more than 500 employees), and cares about not only the employees but also their families. Last time Scott was here he came by my office and said “”T! How are you brother?”” This simple brief communication goes so far as an employee and gives you a sense that everyone is important to the success of the company. Recently an employee was retiring and she didn’t want to have any sort of party, so our office executive respected that wish and instead bought her a plane ticket and hotel for several days to visit a region she worked most of her career in. It wasn’t something she asked for, but showed that Moss genuinely cares about the happiness and well being of their employees.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|2004
|HQ location
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|# of work sites
|40
|Web address
|http://www.mosscm.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|170
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%