MOD Pizza
Employees say:
“If you have the drive to move forward, there are places to go and someone at every step who wants to help you get there. I would have not thought someone like me would be about to get their own store, but they are supporting me in getting there.”
“This company is unique because you can literally come from any background and be accepted into the MOD culture. The MOD culture is people first. You can see employees covered in tattoos with green hair or even a single father and wouldn’t be any different– they are all glad to be here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|2008
|HQ location
|Bellevue, Washington
|# of work sites
|250
|Web address
|http://www.modpizza.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|4043
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|90%