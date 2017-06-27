MOD Pizza
Employees say:
“MOD is dedicated to helping entry-level employees gain confidence and experience. It takes chances on people that other companies wouldn’t. It allows employees to use their own judgment and make their own choices when dealing with customers. MOD has a great philosophy and that is a great example of what a progressive company should look like.”
“I have never been asked to change my appearance or way of speaking. I dress basically as I want, outside of a company shirt. When I need to leave work early to do things for my outside life, I have never felt pushback or been made to feel as though I was doing something wrong. I feel encouraged to enjoy my life outside of work, even when those things happen at a time when I should be in the store.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|2008
|HQ location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|# of work sites
|152
|Web address
|http://www.modpizza.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2879
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|90%