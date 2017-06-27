Miami Children’s Health System
Employees say:
“Miami Children’s Health System (MCHS) invests in its leadership like nothing I have seen before! With the desire to move beyond my current middle-management position, I look at how the organization invests in its future leaders. There is a plethora of professional development tools made available to leaders across the organization. I have been at other (larger) institutions and I wished they had invested in me then like MCHS is investing in me now. Beyond professional development, I love how our doctors care for our pediatric patients and their families, and the real bonds I have created with my colleagues. I truly feel I am working at the right organization (finally!) and would be happy to spend the rest of my career here.”
“Working at a children’s hospital, every day is unique. Even though I am not clinical by trade, I know that the work I do supports those frontline caregivers. Knowing that I contribute to saving the lives of the children we serve is the most unique and rewarding experience any job can give an employee. Not only do we care for these families in need, but we also truly care for one another. When you walk through those doors, you feel like you’re part of this family. Like you belong here. On top of that, the organization truly strives to make this a great place to work by implementing programs that benefit employees in every way possible.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1950
|HQ location
|Miami
|# of work sites
|19
|Web address
|http://www.miamichildrens.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1582
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|42%