Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

70.

Miami Children’s Health System

Courtesy of Miami Children's Health System

Employees say:

 

“Miami Children’s Health System (MCHS) invests in its leadership like nothing I have seen before! With the desire to move beyond my current middle-management position, I look at how the organization invests in its future leaders. There is a plethora of professional development tools made available to leaders across the organization. I have been at other (larger) institutions and I wished they had invested in me then like MCHS is investing in me now. Beyond professional development, I love how our doctors care for our pediatric patients and their families, and the real bonds I have created with my colleagues. I truly feel I am working at the right organization (finally!) and would be happy to spend the rest of my career here.”

 

“Working at a children’s hospital, every day is unique. Even though I am not clinical by trade, I know that the work I do supports those frontline caregivers. Knowing that I contribute to saving the lives of the children we serve is the most unique and rewarding experience any job can give an employee. Not only do we care for these families in need, but we also truly care for one another. When you walk through those doors, you feel like you’re part of this family. Like you belong here. On top of that, the organization truly strives to make this a great place to work by implementing programs that benefit employees in every way possible.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Health Care
Year founded 1950
HQ location Miami
# of work sites 19
Web address http://www.miamichildrens.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1582
Millennials as % of total workforce 42%

