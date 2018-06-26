Mars, Incorporated
Employees say:
“Every day I feel like I make a difference. The people I work with genuinely care about me and we work together towards our goals. Mars has spent significant time and money educating me, both at work and for my graduate education. I feel valuable.”
“We have the freedom and flexibility to play the long game, take intelligent risk, and explore. Many of my friends in big companies in NYC are constantly worried about their jobs or not rocking the boat. Here, innovative thinking is celebrating and everyone is encouraged to share ideas, regardless of rank/position within the company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1911
|HQ location
|McLean, Virginia
|# of work sites
|76
|Web address
|http://www.mars.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|5017
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|36%