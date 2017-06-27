Marriott International
Employees say:
“What I find unique about Marriott is that the company has been able to stay true to its core values over the years. Employees at any level of the organization are aware of the company’s culture and core values. When asked, Bill Marriott would often acknowledge that the key to his success was the employees. All these years later, the simple concept of ‘take care of associates and they’ll take care of the customers,’ still rings true. There is flexibility and a focus on the balance of work and home life that you do not typically find in large corporations. However, what truly makes Marriott a great place to work are the people. Observing just my department, we are sixteen strong with 267 combined years of Marriott experience. We work as a cohesive team valuing each other’s opinions and working together to achieve company goals.”
“At Marriott, you’re only limited by yourself. If one of your goals is to move up, you can let your manager know and they will provide the tools necessary to achieve your goal.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1927
|HQ location
|Bethesda, Md.
|# of work sites
|741
|Web address
|http://www.marriott.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|34401
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|34%