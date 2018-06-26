Kronos Incorporated
Employees say:
“All of the managers I have come in contact with truly are interested in what I am working on and care about me as a person. My direct manager always looks for development opportunities to give me as a young person in the work place.”
“As a professional with 15 years of experience, I can confidently say that Kronos is, by far, the most fulfilling company that I have ever worked for. In addition to great and unique benefits such as unlimited time off, student loan reimbursement, and extended maternity/paternity leave, Kronos has done a great job of building a population of Kronites who believe in the culture the company has built – one that is built on trust, transparency, and honest communication.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1977
|HQ location
|Lowell, Massachusetts
|# of work sites
|43
|Web address
|http://www.kronos.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|892
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|25%