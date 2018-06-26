KnowBe4, Inc.
Employees say:
“The executive team is not your usual executive team. Stu is very transparent and really sets a great example for everyone here. He really sets the tone and has created a very upbeat and positive work environment.”
“The positivity of this work environment is palpable as soon as you walk in. Sure, someone may have a bad day from time to time, but they happen rarely and are seemingly non-existent. I’ve never worked somewhere that is more concerned about their employees feeling valued in ways aside from monetary compensation (although those $100 bonuses are AMAZING!). We get fun parties, celebrations, outings, lunches–all of these benefits combined help us all feel like one big happy family.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2010
|HQ location
|Clearwater, Florida
|# of work sites
|5
|Web address
|http://www.knowbe4.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|161
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|53%