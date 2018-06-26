Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Employees say:
“The fact that we value individuals and celebrate people for who they are, no matter who they are. Honestly, leadership encourages people to let their “”freak flag”” fly. It’s really cool and something that you definitely don’t find at other companies.”
“Where do I begin? Kimpton isn’t just a workplace, it’s a way of life, it’s a family and it is inspiring and fun to be part of it. Fun is infused into everything we do. My manager always takes time to ask how I’m doing, what is keeping me up at night and what she can do to help. The senior management team at Kimpton fosters an energy of positivism around the head office that permeates down to all of our managers at our hotels and to all employees. I truly feel like I can be myself at work, that I have the support of not only my manager but other Kimpton leaders – we are all cheerleaders for each other and this allows me and my team to bring our best selves to work day in and day out.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1981
|HQ location
|San Francisco, California
|# of work sites
|116
|Web address
|http://kimptonhotels.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|4570
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|55%