Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Employees say:
“Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is one of the most inclusive companies I have ever had the pleasure of working for. As a company, we have been on the front lines of LGBTQ rights, feminism in the workplace, and equality for all. I also love that I am given the opportunity to sign up for any number of different courses in our Kimpton University every month. Perks aside, the sense of familial bond among not us is mind-blowing. As a 26-year-old, all I can say is that I hope to still be working at Kimpton when I’m 62.”
“Most of my colleagues feel very lucky to work here, and I feel the same way. I am given a lot of independence and room to make my own path and am given resources and support along the way. The company deeply cares about its employees and makes a point to address life’s stress points to keep it a healthy and happy place to work. I am also happy that we have maintained our identity and culture even with our sale to IHG. It’s a true testament to the brand and company that has been built here at Kimpton.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1981
|HQ location
|San Francisco
|# of work sites
|116
|Web address
|http://www.kimptonhotels.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|4270
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|52%