To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

8.

Kimley-Horn

“Being labeled as a millennial has negative connotations depending on who you talk to. But at Kimley-Horn, millennials are treated as important assets with valuable perspectives. The company wants us to grow now, and not just 20 years from now. We are encouraged to take leadership roles and influence the workplace. The leaders here continue to prove over and over again how much they value my education and my purpose here, no matter what age I am. The learning starts as soon as you walk in the door. It’s an honor to be a part of this company.”

 

“As interns and young professionals, we are always encouraged to take senior staff out to lunch (and the firm pays for it!). I work on a variety of projects and am given the flexibility to discover what I am truly passionate about. I am always invited to client meetings and I am often the youngest person in the room by a decade. I think management is very in-tune with staff morale. When we are feeling swamped and overwhelmed, they are always trying to cheer us up and actively search for solutions.”

 

Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1967
HQ location Raleigh, N.C.
# of work sites -
Web address http://www.kimley-horn.com

# of millennial employees 1389
Millennials as % of total workforce 54%

