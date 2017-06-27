Kimley-Horn
Employees say:
“Being labeled as a millennial has negative connotations depending on who you talk to. But at Kimley-Horn, millennials are treated as important assets with valuable perspectives. The company wants us to grow now, and not just 20 years from now. We are encouraged to take leadership roles and influence the workplace. The leaders here continue to prove over and over again how much they value my education and my purpose here, no matter what age I am. The learning starts as soon as you walk in the door. It’s an honor to be a part of this company.”
“As interns and young professionals, we are always encouraged to take senior staff out to lunch (and the firm pays for it!). I work on a variety of projects and am given the flexibility to discover what I am truly passionate about. I am always invited to client meetings and I am often the youngest person in the room by a decade. I think management is very in-tune with staff morale. When we are feeling swamped and overwhelmed, they are always trying to cheer us up and actively search for solutions.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1967
|HQ location
|Raleigh, N.C.
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.kimley-horn.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1389
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|54%