Kimley-Horn
Employees say:
“Business decisions are based on grassroots information gathering, not decrees from above. It is exhilarating to feel like you are responsible for building a practice at a young age: technically, financially, and as a contributor to the community.”
“It’s amazingly powerful to know that not only does our management find value in making sure we understand why we do things the way we do, but that they value the knowledge we bring to the table. I’ve sat in a class and witnessed someone with five or so years of experience asking our President (John Atz) a question about why we do something the way we do, and based on how the question was asked, John asking additional questions to get to the heart of why the question was being asked. Once the conversation was complete, John made a note to himself to follow up on possibly changing the timing of our career reviews based on the feedback that was provided to him in that class. When you watch the President of our firm see value in what we have to say enough that it may change how we operate a piece of our business – that is powerful. This is the norm. Our “”management”” structure is not the same as other places – we have an open door policy and that is the reality.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1967
|HQ location
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.kimley-horn.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1615
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|58%