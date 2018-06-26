Workday, Inc.
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

5.

Kimley-Horn

Courtesy of Kimley-Horn

Employees say:

 

“Business decisions are based on grassroots information gathering, not decrees from above. It is exhilarating to feel like you are responsible for building a practice at a young age: technically, financially, and as a contributor to the community.”

 

“It’s amazingly powerful to know that not only does our management find value in making sure we understand why we do things the way we do, but that they value the knowledge we bring to the table. I’ve sat in a class and witnessed someone with five or so years of experience asking our President (John Atz) a question about why we do something the way we do, and based on how the question was asked, John asking additional questions to get to the heart of why the question was being asked. Once the conversation was complete, John made a note to himself to follow up on possibly changing the timing of our career reviews based on the feedback that was provided to him in that class. When you watch the President of our firm see value in what we have to say enough that it may change how we operate a piece of our business – that is powerful. This is the norm. Our “”management”” structure is not the same as other places – we have an open door policy and that is the reality.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1967
HQ location Raleigh, North Carolina
# of work sites -
Web address http://www.kimley-horn.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1615
Millennials as % of total workforce 58%

