Kabbage, Inc.
Employees say:
“Kabbage constantly seeks feedback. I think that is the most important thing in a company. No matter what is going on, I am empowered to speak up and I can be confident that I will be heard and the issue will be addressed in some way.”
“Transparency and values aren’t overused words collecting dust on the wall. 100% of employees have unfettered, real-time access the business performance of the company. Our executives are brilliant, humble and extremely accessible—a rarity in my opinion. I’ve worked for many Silicon Valley companies where culture is beer and a ping pong table, but with no substance. Culture is vibrant at Kabbage, it’s embraced and refreshing.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2009
|HQ location
|Atlanta, Georgia
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|https://www.kabbage.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|229
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|70%