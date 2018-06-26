JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
Employees say:
“JM Family has a great “”heart”” that started with our founder Mr. Moran and that legacy carries on to today. They contribute to great causes and encourage individual associates to do the same. I tell people I work for JM with a sense of pride. ”
“JM Family puts their associates first. They make sure we are safe and comfortable. They also make sure we are able to balance our work and home life. JM Family is just that— a “”Family.”” I am honored to work for this company and take extreme pride in what I do for them. They constantly show their appreciation to their associates, coming up with creative celebrations when we achieve our goals. We celebrate Mr. Moran’s birthday every year with our lunch costing what his age would have been that year, along with his favorite chocolate cake. I absolutely love working here. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1968
|HQ location
|Deerfield Beach, Florida
|# of work sites
|26
|Web address
|http://www.jmfamily.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1086
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|26%