JM Family Enterprises
Employees say:
“Although I am fairly new, and in an entry level position, everyone has made me feel welcome and everyone shows genuine interest in getting to know one another. This can be attributed to Jim Moran creating a company culture where the associates are the most important asset and treat each other as we would family. Our core values: consideration, cooperation, communication, innovation and accountability.”
“I thought I had worked with great people previously in my career, but JM really hires and keeps the cream of the crop. Despite our size, we have a very close knit group. My Zone VP sends out reminders of birthdays and work anniversaries and I’m always amazed by how many people take the time to send each other encouraging words. Our group VP sent me a handwritten congratulations on my first anniversary of being with the company. It’s not always easy being in the field away from other associates, but the company makes a real effort to make us feel like we are connected to the home office and part of the family.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1968
|HQ location
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|# of work sites
|26
|Web address
|http://www.jmfamily.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|959
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|23%