Jackson Healthcare
Employees say:
“We are always giving back or thinking of ways to better people in our community. It’s all about thinking of other’s first and trying to make a positive difference every chance we get.”
“Rick Jackson, our Chairman, is the foundation of what makes this company so good. His story is unique: he grew up in the foster system and through his perseverance and hard work he founded Jackson Healthcare. Never forgetting the people who impacted his life along the way and those children in the foster system, he has made a company dedicated to giving back. Giving back to foster kids in the community and encouraging associates to give back and volunteer with organizations they are passionate about. Because of Rick Jackson this place is like no other— his story drives our mission and is the reason behind our values: others first, do the wise thing, and growth.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|2000
|HQ location
|Alpharetta, Georgia
|# of work sites
|8
|Web address
|http://www.jacksonhealthcare.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|662
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|55%