Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation
Employees say:
“Everyone who works here from top to bottom is committed to bringing their best to the workplace each and every day. Whenever there is an obstacle or challenge we rise to the occasion to meet it.”
“I think the most unique and valuable thing about Intuitive is that they have managed to figure out how to effectively run a business AND take care of their employees and local community. They find balance and as an employee, it looks like it genuinely comes from the top. There are very confident and conscientious leaders here who are very careful in their hiring process to ensure they hire the right people. They lead the organization by being firm and clear in their expectations, yet fun, caring and understanding of their employees while also getting their employees involved in giving so much to the local community. I am so grateful for this place to work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|Year founded
|1999
|HQ location
|Huntsville, Alabama
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.irtc-hq.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|102
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|31%