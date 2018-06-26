Intuit Inc.
Employees say:
“Intuit genuinely cares about its employees, customers and shareholders — in that order. They make this clear, even putting it on the management triangle. There are not many companies willing to publicly take that stand.”
“This is truly a great place to work. The management is transparent, ethical and approachable. Everyone is encouraged to be a leader, and to feel empowered to do what is best for the customer. We have a fantastic executive leadership team, and as a result, it trickles down into great leadership. Most of all, the company promotes work-life balance from the CEO down. That is a rarity in Silicon Valley, and truly makes Intuit a gem. ”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1983
|HQ location
|Mountain View, California
|# of work sites
|11
|Web address
|http://www.intuit.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2348
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|37%