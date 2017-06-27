Intuit
Employees say:
“I genuinely love this company. Their level of care for me as an individual has pushed me to be a better individual contributor as well as a better mother. They support all of my goals and dreams. From helping me keep on track to a better healthy lifestyle, to providing me classes, training, and various projects that help me achieve my goals for career growth.”
“Each division has a startup/incubator mentality and I find that unique for such a large company. For example, I had no intention to get into management or group leadership. I was a top sales agent who had a startup/SMB background. I was given opportunity to lead projects, pivot them as needed, and internally raise expense dollars (funding) to grow new businesses. Because of this, the group I now lead that didn’t exist a few years ago, is now [financially successful]. Had I not been given so much room to experiment and do my own thing, this never would have happened.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1983
|HQ location
|Mountain View, Calif.
|# of work sites
|12
|Web address
|http://www.intuit.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1990
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|32%