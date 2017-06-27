American Fidelity Assurance
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

Employees say:

 

“Before working at Indeed, I was employed by a company focused in social media. I was worried that though I was looking for a more meaningful job, I would have to sacrifice the perks of working in tech (think unlimited PTO, catered lunches, trendy office space, fun team outings). But Indeed proved me wrong, in the best ways. Not only is our mission simple and clear, but everyone is essentially working towards changing the world and bettering people’s lives, one job at a time. Making a difference, along with all the same work perks (except better!), helpful colleagues, and the potential to grow in my career (we span so many industries), makes Indeed a great place to work.”

 

“Although the company is getting larger, Indeed is very good about distributing responsibility. All engineers are expected to understand their product and look for work that has maximum impact. Product managers enjoy hearing ideas from the engineers on their teams and discussing ways to improve the product. Indeed clearly invests in people for the long term. When I started, I spent three months doing rotations (spending one month with three different teams). During this time, I was given real work to accomplish on each team, learned the technology, and built relationships. It was clear that the company wanted to give me time and space to absorb the Indeed Way without lots of pressure.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 2004
HQ location Austin
# of work sites 7
Web address http://www.indeed.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1907
Millennials as % of total workforce 83%

