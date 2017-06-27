Rackspace
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

77.

Hyland

Courtesy of Hyland Software

Employees say:

 

“Hyland is an incredible place to work because I get to be myself. I’ve worked for several companies in the past that treat employees like a free renewable resource. Hyland invests as much into the employees as we do the software. It’s hard to explain how much I enjoy my job. I when I meet people I can’t wait for them to ask me ‘What do you do?’ or ‘Where do you work?’ I get to tell people how much I enjoy what I do every day. Hyland has also provided me career stability to start a family. Hyland has changed my life in the best way possible.”

 

“In the past year I’ve had several opportunities to discuss my individual growth potential with my direct leadership, middle management, and senior leadership. Each time I approached our leadership team with these conversations, I felt as though I was taken seriously, and seen as a person with goals and aspirations, and that they would do everything within their power to help me get where I wanted to be. Never before have I felt supported by so many people in leadership positions. There was an immediate response to my requests, and I was given responsibilities to match my goals, and lead me to where I wanted to go with an identified path and timeline for how to get there.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1991
HQ location Westlake
# of work sites 9
Web address http://www.onbase.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1073
Millennials as % of total workforce 52%

