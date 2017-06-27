Hyland
Employees say:
“Hyland is an incredible place to work because I get to be myself. I’ve worked for several companies in the past that treat employees like a free renewable resource. Hyland invests as much into the employees as we do the software. It’s hard to explain how much I enjoy my job. I when I meet people I can’t wait for them to ask me ‘What do you do?’ or ‘Where do you work?’ I get to tell people how much I enjoy what I do every day. Hyland has also provided me career stability to start a family. Hyland has changed my life in the best way possible.”
“In the past year I’ve had several opportunities to discuss my individual growth potential with my direct leadership, middle management, and senior leadership. Each time I approached our leadership team with these conversations, I felt as though I was taken seriously, and seen as a person with goals and aspirations, and that they would do everything within their power to help me get where I wanted to be. Never before have I felt supported by so many people in leadership positions. There was an immediate response to my requests, and I was given responsibilities to match my goals, and lead me to where I wanted to go with an identified path and timeline for how to get there.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1991
|HQ location
|Westlake
|# of work sites
|9
|Web address
|http://www.onbase.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1073
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|52%