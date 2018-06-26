Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Employees say:
“From top to bottom and across the board the quality of the people and the care they show remains evident consistently. That’s why I love working here.”
“Hyatt is a fantastic place to work due to the culture Hyatt has created as a company. As a millennial, it is important to our generation that the company we work for has values we relate to. I appreciate Hyatt’s initiatives to be apart of the community & accepting of all people regardless of race, sexual orientation, and gender.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1957
|HQ location
|Chicago, Illinois
|# of work sites
|162
|Web address
|http://www.hyatt.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|14160
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|40%