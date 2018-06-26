Hughes Marino
Employees say:
“They really take care of everyone and truly provide all of the tools possible to succeed. In a dated commercial real estate industry that is incredibly rare, and definitely appreciated by all who work here.”
“What you see is exactly what you get. I have worked here for less than a year and did a lot of research on the company and continued to think, “Is this too good to be true?” The answer is NO! It is not too good to be true — it is the reality. Our Founders and CEO are role models that lead by example. They genuinely care about each one of the employees at Hughes Marino. Their characteristics are contagious and spread throughout the entire company. The entire company treats one another like family that supports, picks up, encourages and helps each other to success in all aspects of our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to work here!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|2011
|HQ location
|San Diego, California
|# of work sites
|4
|Web address
|http://www.hughesmarino.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|60
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|74%