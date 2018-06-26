HubSpot
Employees say:
“Everyone is mission driven and has a growth mindset. By that I mean everyone is seeking to improve themselves, get smarter, learn new things, and just generally become better. It’s inspiring– opposite of complacent cultures I’ve seen.”
“I have never worked at a company that believes and empowers its employees more, or provides as high a level of transparency to its employees than HubSpot. In meetings Executive offices seek out feedback from individual contributors and often use suggestions and provide real feedback. There is a huge amount of latitude given to employees in how they want to accomplish tasks.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2006
|HQ location
|Cambridge, Massachusetts
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.hubspot.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-