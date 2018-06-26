Horizon Media
Employees say:
“The founder’s motto “”business is personal”” is echoed throughout this company across all levels. People are intelligent, thoughtful, driven, and truly care about each other and about driving results for our clients. I cannot say enough good things.”
“Having worked at large, publicly owned agencies before this, I can honestly say that the grass is greener on the independent agency side of things. We’re treated as people and not numbers. The physical work space is beautiful and actually pretty uplifting. It helps to set the stage for the positive vibes and general openness that make this a great place to work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Year founded
|1989
|HQ location
|New York, New York
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.horizonmedia.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1153
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|78%