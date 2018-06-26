Hilton
Employees say:
“It is a culture that is shared with everyone from day one and is believed in by our executives, global heads, up’s, directors and down. Teamwork is one of our values and I really feel it.”
“Hilton is a very diverse and inclusive company with broad opportunities to travel and grow personally and professionally. The career ladder here looks like the elevator from Willy Wonka with up, down, diagonal and sideways movements encouraged to put employees in a place to be both successful and happy. Furthermore, the company thinks beyond job responsibilities and traditional compensation to provide benefits that set employees up for success in their personal lives (great healthcare, travel and PTO benefits). I know that when I feel taken care of personally, I perform better professionally, and I feel that Hilton understands and delivers on that. Most of all, I know they aren’t sitting back on what they have provided so far. They are always re-evaluating as a company and giving managers the power to improve both the professional and personal lives of the employees.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1919
|HQ location
|McLean, Virginia
|# of work sites
|397
|Web address
|http://www.hilton.com/corporate
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|18536
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%