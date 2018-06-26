Hilcorp
Employees say:
“We are able to “buy in” on specific deals within Hilcorp. These offerings are a rare opportunity to own part the companies assets. I know as a owner I feel more driven to do a better job, and take more pride in what I do.”
“Employees own the company, not Wall street. As employees, nothing is kept secret from us about how each part of the company is performing. Ideas from everyone are considered when it comes to making sure we are doing the best we can do. The best ideas are used and proper recognition is given.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1989
|HQ location
|Houston, Texas
|# of work sites
|27
|Web address
|http://www.hilcorp.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|336
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|22%