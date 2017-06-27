Hilcorp
Employees say:
“The bonus structure at Hilcorp is, quite frankly, incredible. Quarterly, semi-annual and annual bonuses are just a small part of the extensive compensation package Hilcorp offers its employees. There is a buy-in program that allows Hilcorp employees to invest in different oil fields that the company owns to help perpetuate the ‘ownership’ mentality that our leadership works to instill in each of us. Its volunteer initiative, The Hilcorp Giving Program, contributes real and meaningful change to our society through home-building projects for the less fortunate and disenfranchised, and Hilcorp provides a generous allowance that each employee is allowed to donate to a charity of their choice. Lastly, we are working in a state-of-the-art beautiful building in the heart of Houston that makes each of us proud to be an employee here each time we step through that door. We are truly blessed to work here.”
“Because we have a strong cultural core, and trust each other to work toward a common goal, when times are tough the different groups pull together. I’m so proud that we can band together as a company to weather the hard times and still care for one another and grow the business. We reiterate our goals and work together to get the job done—safely, fairly, and intelligently.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1989
|HQ location
|Houston
|# of work sites
|21
|Web address
|http://www.hilcorp.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|319
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|22%