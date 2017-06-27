Gusto
Employees say:
“We are encouraged to take care of ourselves, get out in the world and have great experiences, and bring those experiences back with us to enrich our work lives. Things like our ‘Golden Ticket,’ where the company pays for a round-trip ticket for you anywhere in the world on your one-year anniversary, is a great demonstration of the company putting its money where its mouth is on this point.”
“The amount of autonomy that employees receive is great. We’re constantly building new things, and every team contributes. There are no politics. There’s a great benefits package, and a unique anniversary gift of a free flight, along with unlimited PTO when you need it.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2011
|HQ location
|San Francisco
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.gusto.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|285
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|90%