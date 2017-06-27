Great Lakes Caring
Employees say:
“Every member of management truly makes even the newest employees feel appreciated. And it doesn’t end once you pass the ‘new employee’ stage. Praise and encouragement for jobs well done are consistently provided. In terms of corrective actions: if they’re needed, they are always done respectfully and on a peer-like basis, never as if the employee is in any way lower or less important than the supervisor or management team.”
“Great Lakes Caring is seriously the best company that I have ever worked for. I am truly Blessed to be a part of this amazing family. Not only does the company provide value to the patients and their families, but GLC makes me as an employee feel valuable. There is opportunity for growth and advancement and people take pride in what they do. I truly enjoy the people that I work with, and I trust the management and executive team to take care of not only me, but the company as a whole. You are treated like family from the first day of orientation and the feeling only grows stronger as time goes on. Standards of conduct and policies are fair and managed very well. It’s nice to be able to come to work and truly enjoy it. We all work as a cohesive team and this company runs like a well-oiled machine. I am honored to be a part of it.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1994
|HQ location
|Jackson
|# of work sites
|23
|Web address
|http://www.greatlakescaring.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|558
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|30%