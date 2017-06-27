GoFundMe
Employees say:
“The team environment is like no other. People genuinely care about each other and our work. Having a supportive culture and environment is incredibly key to an awesome work place. I love how intelligent and genuine everyone is and the fact that we can always have some really healthy discussions about how to make things better.”
“There is a major focus on giving back to the community here. An example of this includes giving all employees an extra three days per year (in addition to our paid time off days) to take time off from work do community service-related activities. People have taken advantage of this by volunteering at food banks and soup kitchens, and spending days volunteering in educational programs to teach programming to underprivileged children.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2010
|HQ location
|Redwood City, Calif.
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.gofundme.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|113
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|79%