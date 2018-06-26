Genentech
Employees say:
“There is a complete and monomaniacal focus on excellence in everything that we do, leading with the science and putting patients first, but also including the facilities, benefits, and high quality of our employees. ”
“The company is very interested in innovation and realizes that this involves every one of us. We are actively thinking of new ways to engage all employees and developing medicines most efficiently. This unites us towards our company goal of putting patients first and it drives home this message to each and every one of us.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Year founded
|1976
|HQ location
|South San Francisco, California
|# of work sites
|8
|Web address
|http://www.gene.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3970
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|26%