Funeral Directors Life
Employees say:
“I love the fact that I can be myself on a daily basis. I am not looked down on for being quirky, a go-getter, or someone who asks a lot questions. In fact, these characteristics are smiled upon. I feel supported in every thing I do and know that if I need something, this company is there to support my physically, mentally, prayerfully, and spiritually. One thing I find unique is the overall Christian environment. I am thankful for the spiritual growth I’ve had while working here. I have been blessed beyond measure in that I can come to work daily and absolutely love my job. The company-wide book studies, the wellness plans available, and the exercise classes offered here are just a great addition to FDLIC!”
“The Mentorship Program and the Leadership Development Academy both give people the chance to develop themselves into stronger leaders. The Wellness Center gives employees 24/7 access to a great fitness facility. The Wellness Center also has a nurse practitioner who is available during regular business hours. The company gives merit and tenure bonuses every year, as well as ham or turkey for Christmas dinner to every employee. We also have two annual parties, where is always great entertainment, food, and camaraderie.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1981
|HQ location
|Abilene
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.funeraldirectorslife.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|68
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|40%