Funeral Directors Life
Employees say:
“Funeral Directors Life has a unique way of making every person who walks in the door feel at home. Whether it be employees, visitors, or clients, the people who work here go above and beyond to make sure they are comfortable and well cared for.”
“The vast majority of people here are remote workers, but you couldn’t tell looking at the times spent together at company events or onsite with clients. Everyone collaborates and tries hard to create relationships with peers that are beyond just projects. Even though I only see some people maybe once a year or every other year, I feel a strong connection with everyone I work with.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1981
|HQ location
|Abilene, Texas
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.funeraldirectorslife.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|70
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|42%